Ulster Bank is to close another 11 branches in Northern Ireland next year, reducing the total to 44.

The bank said it will be seeking 40 voluntary redundancies as a result.

The branches affected are Ballyclare, Dromore, Moira, Draperstown, Dungiven, Portrush, Killyleagh, Rathfriland, Castlederg, Irvinestown and Stewartstown.

The bank said it has made the decision because more of its customers are using digital services.

It closed nine branches in March of this year.

"Closing a branch is never an easy decision and one we do not take lightly," the bank's Sean Murphy said.

"In line with the industry-agreed UK protocol on branch closures, we are writing to customers of these branches to inform them of alternative branch locations in their area and the range of banking services available on their mobiles, online, telephone and in post offices.

"We are also communicating directly with staff in those affected branches."

The Consumer Council has calculated that by the end 2017 the number of bank branches in Northern Ireland will have fallen by 38% compared to 2010.