Image copyright Geograph Image caption The application by Brian McGovern of Mac's Bar in Lisnaskea was objected to by Toal's Bookmakers

A publican has been refused renewal of his licence after a judge determined he had been facilitating and effecting betting transactions on his premises.

It was the first of more than 20 similar licence renewals Toal's and McLean's bookmakers have objected to.

Enniskillen Magistrates' Court was shown footage filmed at Mac's Bar by a man using a camera built into glasses.

The man, who filmed it in July, described it as a covert, intelligence-led operation.

A district judge said he was bring asked to consider whether Mr McGovern was a fit person to hold a licence.

On balance of the evidence, he said, he was not satisfied this was the case.

The publican is appealing the refusal of the licence.