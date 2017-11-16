Image copyright Google Image caption The campus is being built on the site of the former Lisanelly army base in Omagh

An updated masterplan of the biggest school building project in Northern Ireland has been unveiled.

The flagship Strule Shared Education Campus is currently due to open in 2021.

The £140m project will eventually see six schools built on the site of the former Lisanelly army base in Omagh.

All of the new schools were due to open to pupils in 2020, but in September the Department of Education (DE) announced that would be delayed by a year.

One school is already operating on the Strule site.

Arvalee Special School and Resource Centre opened to pupils in September 2016.

On display

The other five schools which plan to move onto the site are Loreto Grammar School, Omagh High School, Sacred Heart College, Omagh Academy and Christian Brothers Grammar School.

About 4,000 pupils will eventually go to school on the campus, which includes some shared areas, such as sports facilities.

The new masterplan for the site is on public display in Omagh's Silverbirch Hotel on Thursday 16 November.

Images from the plan include where each school will be sited on the 126-acre Lisanelly site.

The envisaged exterior of each school will also be on display.

There are also plans for a sports centre, which will be shared by all schools on the site, and a shared education centre.

It is envisaged that some of the facilities will be made available for community use outside school hours.

However, while the site has been cleared, construction of the five remaining schools and the shared facilities has yet to begin.