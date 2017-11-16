Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Flames and smoke hit multiple floors at Coolmoyne House

The fire alarm systems at a high-rise block of flats in Belfast that caught fire on Wednesday night worked "as expected", the NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has said.

Many residents said they were angry after alarms did not sound on some floors after the fire broke out.

Two people are in stable condition in hospital following the blaze at Coolmooyne House in Dunmurry.

It is understood the fire was an accident caused by a toaster.

The fire service rescued a man from the ninth-floor flat in which the fire broke out.

SDLP MLA Pat Catney said a lot of residents were "very angry" that alarms did not sound throughout the building.

Image caption SDLP MLA Pat Catney said residents were angry that alarms did not sound on all floors

"There are strong rumours that there are no fire alarms or nothing went off and people had to be knocked at their flat doors in order to try to get them evacuated."

He added: "It's not good enough. It's not good enough how quickly the people were left in peril here and it's just not acceptable."

He added that he would have hoped there had been checks carried out on the building since the Grenfell Tower fire in London in July.

One resident told the BBC: "The alarms went off on the floor where the fire was, but why didn't it go off on all the floors with such a big fire?"

However, NIFRS Group Commander Geoff Somerville said residents "should not have concerns" over the fire alarms.

"The alarm in the gentleman's flat operated and sounded and that is the correct configuration," he said.

"There is a communal fire alarm system in the hallway that is to operate and automatically open vents to the common hallway and that also successfully operated and that allowed smoke to exit from the building.

"There would be no sounders in the common hallway nor should their be.

"It is important of course to emphasise to everybody that each flat would have a self-contained fire alarm system, this individual flat itself had three smoke detectors and they operated and worked.

"Their (other residents) alarms should not go off unless they detected smoke."

A total of eleven fire appliances and four ambulances were sent to Coolmoyne House.

The tower block on the Seymour Hill housing estate is owned and operated by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

Susanne Berrill, another tower block resident, told the BBC that she had lost everything in the blaze.

"I've literally only started life again after a big trauma and this has happened," she said, speaking from a local community centre.

"(I've lost) Clothes, Christmas presents, furniture, electricals. I'm left with the clothes I stand up in and so is my son.

"Handbag, purse, ID - everything's gone as far as I know. I just know because my windows and everything from my flat are lying outside on the ground as well as the flats below.

"Whatever way the fire went, it just seemed to vacuum straight up. So, not good - but we're alive."