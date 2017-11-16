Image copyright RHI Inquiry Image caption The inquiry was told another scheme was available which could have saved £200m

The RHI inquiry has heard there was a cheaper, more efficient way to get firms to switch to green energy than the flawed scheme chosen by officials.

The option was offered to officials by their energy consultants, the inquiry chairman was told.

The firm, Cambridge Economic Policy Associates, was asked for a feasibility study a year before RHI was launched.

It said a grants system, awarded on a competitive basis known as a challenge fund, would have been £200m cheaper.

The Challenge Fund would have provided more heat at a lower cost, the inquiry panel was told.

Counsel to the inquiry, Donal Lunny, said the panel would want to explore why officials had instead chosen a subsidy model which became the Northern Ireland Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme.

He pointed out that it appeared officials had chosen not to simply mirror Great Britain's RHI scheme, because of warnings from their consultants about the administration cost of doing so.

They were told mirroring the wider UK scheme could add up to £150m in administration costs over the lifetime of the scheme.

But Mr Lunny said the panel would want to explore whether officials applied the same "logic and approach" when deciding between the Northern Ireland RHI and the Challenge Fund option.

"Whether, for example, they focused unduly on the likely administration costs of each option, to the exclusion of the consideration of the overall costs of each," he said.

The inquiry also heard that it was impossible to exceed the budget of a challenge fund because it simply shared out the available cash.