Image caption Arlene Arkinson went missing 20 years ago, after getting into a car with Robert Howard

The family of missing teenager Arlene Arkinson accused some witnesses of "lies" and said their suffering will continue as her inquest drew to an end.

The 15 year old, from County Tyrone, was last seen in 1994 with convicted paedophile and murderer Robert Howard.

A family statement, read in court, said the Arkinsons believe she was murdered by Robert Howard.

Their statement formed part of the final submissions of evidence, before the coroner delivers his findings.

Howard, who was cleared of Arlene's murder by a jury who were not aware of his previous convictions, remains the main suspect in the case.

He died in prison in 2015.

The long-running inquest into Arlene's death began in 2007, yet the final hearing lasted less than half an hour.

'Anonymous letter'

Barrister for the coroner, Ronan Daly, told the court about files handed over to the inquest by An Garda Síochána (Irish police).

Those included notes between detectives in garda stations in Donegal, Sligo, Ballyshannon and Letterkenny.

The documents also included witness statements dated as recently as 2005 - more than 10 years after Arlene Arkinson's disappearance.

There was also an appendix of garda activity after an anonymous letter was received by Police Service of Northern Ireland in 2013.

Henry Toner QC read a statement on behalf of the Arkinson family.

'Maintain and defend lies'

The family said they know that Arlene is dead and believe she "was murdered by Robert Howard, not far from her home in Castlederg".

Image caption Howard was found not guilty of Arlene's murder after a trial in 2005

The statement said: "The family have endured so much since 1994 and yet their suffering is less than that which Arlene must have endured all those years ago, though the true extent of her suffering will now not ever be known."

They added that their "suffering will continue long beyond the conclusion of this inquest".

The Arkinson family thanked those witnesses who gave "honest and helpful evidence".

They added: "Some witnesses were not honest, some only came to maintain and defend lies they had told over 20 years ago and the family have no thanks for these witnesses."

A barrister for the PSNI said the case remains open, adding that any information that comes to light will be investigated.

Closing matters, Coroner Brian Sherrard said he will review the matters before delivering his findings.