Image caption Jo Scott and Barra Best will again host the Northern Ireland TV show

BBC Children in Need's fundraising marathon is set to peak later with its annual television extravaganza.

The appeal currently funds 200 projects across Northern Ireland, to the value of £10m.

Hosting the appeal again this year in Northern Ireland are TV presenters Barra Best and Jo Scott.

They will be presenting this year's local TV programme live from the Railway Gallery at the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum in Cultra.

Both have already got into the spirit of the event.

Barra, a self-confessed social media fan, endured a 24-hour "digital detox" - not using his mobile phone or other devices for any social media activity.

Speaking ahead of the endurance challenge, he said: "Doing the digital detox challenge is not going to be easy for me as I love my phone - but if I can do it, anyone can.

"So come on all you phone fanatics and join me. It's just for one day and let's help make a difference to the lives of children and young people here in Northern Ireland.

"Each year the public amazes me with the wild, wonderful and unique ways that they fundraise for the charity and I expect this year to be no different."

Zip it

Meanwhile, Jo joined the "Zip It" challenge, remaining silent for four hours for the appeal at the end of last week.

"Anyone who knows me will tell you how much I love nothing more than a good old chat, so staying silent was always going to be pretty tough for me," she said.

"However, I know my two children were delighted as their mum was quiet for once.

"So whether fancy dress, clothes swaps, fun runs, once in a lifetime challenges or bake sales are your thing, I would encourage everyone across Northern Ireland to join me and get creative and channel their passions into fundraising for BBC Children in Need."

The now annual "Hugo-thon" hosted by Hugo Duncan will take place on Radio Ulster between 13:30-15:00 GMT

The on-air auction, now in its 12th year, will offer a wide range of items all up for grabs to the highest bidder.

In London, Mel Giedroyc will be joining Graham Norton, Tess Daly, Ade Adepitan, Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes in presenting BBC Children in Need's 2017 Appeal show on BBC One.