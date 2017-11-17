Norman-era castle was 'hidden by trees'

Image caption The National Trust is cutting down trees to reveal the historic site

Hidden away on the Mount Stewart estate in County Down is a piece of history - that only now is coming to light.

It is a Norman-era motte and bailey castle, built about 800 years ago.

Since the National Trust obtained the land three years ago, this is the first chance it has had to clear the site of the trees which have hidden it, on and off, for centuries.

The archaeologists are delighted.

The National Trust's regional archaeologist, Malachy Conway, leads me through the trees onto the site.

Image caption The site had been hidden by trees for many years

"Absolutely stunning," he says.

"A year or so ago you wouldn't have seen this, it was just dense vegetation. It's probably one of the best-preserved mottes I think I've seen in quite some time."

The 12th Century motte and bailey castle lies on the Ards peninsula on the Mount Stewart Trust Estate.

A special Lidar image for archaeologists showed there was something there, and a conventional photo promised something circular, hidden among the trees.

Image caption The site was identified by Lidar -a kind of radar used by archaeologists

"It's a defensive structure" explains Malachy, "a tall mound, in this case 23 metres in diameter, surrounded by this really imposing deep ditch."

From the historical records, Malachy can place a particular Norman tenant there in the year 1333, a man called Robert de Singleton.

The site has been cleared over many weeks by the Head Ranger at Mount Stewart, Toby Edwards, and teams of volunteers.

Image caption The structures were built to defend against attack

"There's at least 800 hours of work here," Toby says, before felling the remaining few trees growing on the Motte.

"We're just coming to the end of it now."

It is hoped the site will entrance visitors, as well as attract species of bees and butterflies.

The National Trust wants to open it to the public in the next few weeks.