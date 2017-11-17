Image copyright News Letter

Image copyright Daily Mirror

Police officers being charged for charges, a "catastrophe" for potato farmers and the Belfast man who may have invented the famous Polo Mint hole are among the grab-bag of stories hitting our front pages this Friday.

Let's start with the Belfast Telegraph, which proclaims "fury" over police officers being prosecuted for speeding on the job - despite this being allowed by law.

The paper reports that two officers refused to accept penalty points, took their cases to court and were acquitted.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan told the paper the prosecutions were a "total waste of vital public money".

Image copyright PA Image caption Police are being prosecuted for speeding on the job even though they are allowed

Over in the Irish News, the focus is on Sinn Féin ahead of their Ard Fhéis (party conference) this weekend.

"O'Neill: I back plan for more liberal abortion policy" is the front-page headline.

The newspaper reports that the party's Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill supports a conference motion that backs broadening Sinn Féin's abortion policy.

Image copyright PA Image caption Michelle O'Neill spoke to the Irish News ahead of the party's Ard Fhéis this weekend

Inside, as part of a full interview, Mrs O'Neill says she has "no desire" to succeed party leader Gerry Adams, who is expected to outline his plan for "orderly leadership change" if re-elected this weekend.

Elsewhere, the paper reports that Phoenix Park in Dublin could once again host a papal Mass if Pope Francis' expected visit to Ireland is confirmed for 2018.

Pope John Paul II celebrated a Mass attended by more than 1m people during the only visit to Ireland by a pope in 1979 - and it's expected the park could once again play host to a huge papal gathering next year.

Friday's Daily Mirror focuses on Wednesday's night tower block fire in Dunmurry, with the headline: "It's pure luck no one was killed".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The fire started in a flat on the ninth floor of the tower block

It reports a warning from a firefighters' union, which says that cost-cutting measures resulted in only one specialist appliance being available to battle the blaze.

"Firefighters did an excellent job ensuring no lives were lost and bringing the fire under control quickly," says Jim Quinn, from the Fire Brigades Union.

"However, this would not have been the case had the ALP crew been at another incident using a different fire appliance."

Potato 'catastrophe'

Over in the News Letter, the front page reports on a drug raid with a difference.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court is usually a venue used for putting drug-related criminals in jail, but on Thursday it was centre of its very own drug operation.

PSNI swooped in with specialist drug-detection dogs and cleared the court for half an hour over concerns that people were coming to court carrying illicit substances.

The dogs sniffed out six people who had recently been in contact with drugs but nothing was found in searches.

Elsewhere on the News Letter's front page, there is a warning that potato farmers are "facing catastrophe" over "one of the worst harvests in a generation".

Wet weather has left crops inaccessible and decimated the harvest, it reports.

One potato grower said it was a "nightmare" for farmers.

Image copyright SNS Group Craig Williamson Image caption Tommy Wright: Pointing the way to the NI job?

In football news, Northern Ireland fans might be worried this week about the possibility of manager Michael O'Neill leaving - but Celtic boss Brendan Rogers says former international Tommy Wright is the ideal replacement if he does.

Wright, who is in charge at Scottish club St Johnstone, told the paper it would be almost impossible to say no if the Irish Football Association made a move.

Mint condition

And finally - did a Belfast man put the hole in Polos?

Image caption Did a local invent the "mint with a hole"?

They're famous for being "the mint with the hole", but a claim that John Bargewell invented the distinctive Polo shape has been dismissed by manufacturer Nestle, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

The company says that former Rowntree chairman George Harris created the Polo Mint - but was unable to explain why Mr Bargewell is credited for the shape online.

Sounds like a hole lot of confusion, but Mr Bargewell's reputation as a former employee at the sweet company remains in mint condition.