A former PSNI officer has admitted trying to buy a gun on the "dark web".

Alan Kennedy, whose address was given as Strandtown police station, was "caught red handed'' in a police sting.

Kennedy pleaded guilty to possessing a 9 mm Russian pistol, 10 rounds of 9 mm ammunition and a silencer with intent to endanger life.

He also pleaded guilty to a string of other offences, including possessing cocaine with intent to supply and perverting the court of justice.

A prosecution barrister told Downpatrick Crown Court that Kennedy used the "dark web" to try and buy the gun from two undercover police officers.

Kennedy later met one of the undercover officers at Annadale Embankment to buy the firearm in September last year.

Seconds after handing over the money, he was surrounded by armed officers and arrested.

'Downward spiral'

During follow-up searches, police seized cocaine, cannabais and other drugs with a street value of £10,000, both from his car and his parents home.

They also found a total of 50 x 9 mm "dumb dumb'' cartridges - more normally used in "big game hunting''.

Kennedy's defence barrister said he was now remorseful for his actions and said he accepted that he faces a "substantial custodial sentences'' for his crimes.

He told the court that Kennedy's life had gone into a "downward spiral'' when he was struck by a stolen car while on duty and spent six months on sick leave after sustaining a fracture to his right foot.

Judge Piers Grant said he would pass sentence in two weeks time.