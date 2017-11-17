Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption The vote will take place at the Sinn Féin ard fheis (annual conference)

Sinn Féin members are set to vote on the possibility of liberalising the party's policy on abortion.

A motion will be put to allow abortions in cases when "a woman's life, health or mental health is at serious risk or in grave danger, fatal foetal abnormality and rape or sexual abuse".

Michelle O'Neill will back the motion which will set the party policy for both NI and the Republic of Ireland.

The vote will take place at the ard fheis (annual conference).

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The motion also re-asserts opposition to the criminalisation of women who have abortions

The motion also re-asserts opposition to the criminalisation of women who have abortions.

The party changed its policy in 2015, when it said women should have access to terminations in cases of fatal foetal abnormality.

The party has previously backed abortion in relation to incidents of sexual crime.

The latest motion from the party's ruling executive (ard comhairle) is seen as a further liberalisation of policy because of the reference to a serious risk to a woman's life, health or mental health.

However, Mrs O'Neill, Sinn Féin's Stormont leader, is not backing another motion on the agenda, which calls for women to have access to abortions in the first 12 weeks of their pregnancies.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ireland is due to hold a referendum on abortion law next year

That is in line with a recent recommendation from an Irish Citizen's Assembly.

The assembly considered what might replace the 8th amendment to the Irish Constitution which currently bans abortions in most circumstances.

Ireland is due to hold a referendum on whether to change the country's laws on abortion in either May or June 2018.

Mrs O'Neill told BBC Radio Ulster's Inside Politics she thought the ard comhairle's proposed policy was "a fair position, the right position, which supports people who find themselves in troubled circumstances".

'Irish Language Act'

However, she will not support a motion to allow Sinn Féin members a conscience vote on the issue.

On the continuing failure to restore the Stormont executive, Mrs O'Neill said she believes the British government could resolve the stalemate over issues such as an Irish Language Act by bringing forward Westminster legislation.

"Ideally, we would much prefer that we were able to resolve these issues here," Ms O'Neill said, "but if that's not the case, then clearly the two governments as co-guarantors have a responsibility.

"The British government signed up to an Irish Language Act so, of course, the natural step would be that they should deliver it."

Direct rule

Mrs O'Neill denied she was advocating a form of direct rule.

Mrs O'Neill acknowledged "it's not an ideal situation, it's not where we want to be, but in the absence of being able to secure an agreement here in the executive, if this is something which paves the way towards enabling the executive to be established then that's what should happen".

While the Sinn Féin leader would like London to break the logjam in this way, she did not sound hopeful that UK ministers would accept her proposal.

"The British government has a role to be rigorously impartial," she told Inside Politics, "and they have shown that not to be the case."