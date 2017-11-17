From the section

Image caption The fire is in a derelict building on Exchange Place

Emergency services are at the scene of a fire in Belfast city centre.

Image caption The cordon stretches back to St Anne's Cathedral

The fire service and paramedics are attending a blaze at Exchange Place, in the Cathedral Quarter.

The police have advised motorists to avoid the Donegall Street, Warning Street and North Street areas due to thick smoke.

It is understood the fire is in a derelict building.