Police said the mural outside the Cathdral Youth Club had been destroyed

The vandalism of a World War One memorial artwork in Londonderry is being treated as a hate crime by police.

The artwork, located outside a local youth club in The Fountain area, was destroyed.

Police believe the attack happened some time overnight. It was reported shortly before noon on Saturday.

Meanwhile, an Orange hall has been damaged on Agharan Road in Dungannon.

External guttering and copper piping was damaged. Police believe it happened some time between 17:30 GMT on Friday and 08:30 GMT on Saturday.