Newry: Girl, 12, dies in beach buggy crash
- 19 November 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 12-year-old girl has died after a crash between a beach buggy and a pick-up truck in Newry, County Down.
Police said the girl was a passenger in the buggy when it collided with the truck on Flagstaff Road at about 14:50 GMT on Saturday.
A 14-year-old girl, who was driving the buggy, sustained a broken leg and remains in hospital.
The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.
Police have appealed for information.