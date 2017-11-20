Image copyright Bev Cripps Image caption The NIFRS said the fire was still burning, but under control, on Monday morning

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze in Country Antrim since about 20:30 GMT on Sunday.

About 50 firefighters and and 11 appliances - including an aerial appliance and a high volume pump - are battling the flames at ISL waste management plant in Mallusk.

Shortly before dawn on Monday the fire was still burning, but under control, said the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

It is not clear how the blaze started.

Local residents have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed.