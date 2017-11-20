Marion Millican murder: Fred McClenaghan given 13-year sentence
- 20 November 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man who murdered his former partner at her County Londonderry workplace has been sentenced to 13 years.
Fred McClenaghan shot Marion Millican in the chest at a Portstewart laundrette in 2011.
55-year-old McClenaghan from Broad Street in Magherafelt was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court, having pleaded guilty to the murder in September.