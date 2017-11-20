Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Mrs Millican, a 51-year-old mother of four, was shot in the chest at her workplace in March 2011

A man who murdered his former partner at her County Londonderry workplace has been sentenced to 13 years.

Fred McClenaghan shot Marion Millican in the chest at a Portstewart laundrette in 2011.

55-year-old McClenaghan from Broad Street in Magherafelt was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court, having pleaded guilty to the murder in September.