Lines are being drawn in Wednesday's papers as the debate over the impact of Brexit on the Irish border rages on.

The Mirror leads with a claim by former US envoy Richard Haass that Brexit - combined with the Stormont deadlock - could lead to a united Ireland.

He warns unionists that poor leadership, together with a failure to deal with the Troubles legacy, could encourage support for reunification.

But in the Irish News, a former Ulster Unionist MP wants to move the border.

Lord Kilclooney claims that County Donegal would be better off rejoining the United Kingdom, as its population had dwindled since partition in 1921.

"It really is the hinterland of Northern Ireland and it would be great to have it back with us," the peer says.

The paper also reports that the Labour Party challenged Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to set a "red line" over the Irish border in Brexit talks.

'Interfering'

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry urged Mr Johnson to "promise unequivocally" that Irish border arrangements won't change when the UK leaves the EU.

She told the House of Commons he should put his own job on the line and pledge to leave government if he cannot prevent a hard border.

In the News Letter, the Democratic Unionist Party issues its own stern warnings to the Irish government about "interfering" in Northern Ireland's affairs.

The party was responding to comments by Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar that Dublin would not accept Stormont being replaced by direct rule from Westminster.

DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson warns such interference would be a "fundamental breach" of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

"If the Irish government proceeds down this path it will cross the line and this will have very serious consequences for the restoration of the political institutions," he said.

The Irish News leads with nationalist anger at a British government proposal to draw a line under the prosecution of security forces members for offences during the Troubles.

The public is to be consulted on a proposed statute of limitations, which the paper described as an "amnesty" for the Army.

A legacy of a different sort leads the Belfast Telegraph, which looks back at the life of justice campaigner Margaret McAlorum, who died last week.

'Sense of achievement'

Mrs McAlorum, whose 16-year-old daughter, Megan, was murdered in 2004, led a fight to improve the rights of murder victims' families.

After Megan's killer was transferred to an English prison without the family's knowledge, Mrs McAlorum lobbied for a change in policy to ensure that victims are informed when convicted killers are transferred or released.

Megan's sister, Lynne Sutcu, tells the paper that their mother "felt a great sense of achievement before she died".

"She knew she made a difference."

The paper also carries a disturbing story about two-year-old boy from Newtownards whose dream holiday to Disneyland Paris turned into a nightmare.

Calvin Ford was injured after pricking his hand on a syringe at a Paris airport as the family came home last Friday.

'Living hell'

His mother tells the paper she believes the needle was taped to a handrail in the terminal.

Stephanie Ford tells the paper her family now faces six months of "living hell" as they wait for tests to check if he has been infected.

Northern Ireland's triple world champion racer Johnny Rea gets royal recognition on the front page of the News Letter.

The 30-year-old Superbike superstar is pictured being presented with his MBE at Buckingham Palace by the Duke of Cambridge.

Mr Rae says the expectant father told him that family life meant his own love of riding motorcycles had to go on the "back burner".

The champion added that his trip to the palace was a "more than a dream" and being honoured by royalty meant it "really sinks in what I have achieved".