Image caption The lack of ministers in Northern Ireland means there is no way to approve pay rises

Decisions on pay rises for thousands of public sector workers are being affected by Northern Ireland's political deadlock, unions have said.

Nurses and police officers are among those told that an increase requires executive ministers to be in place.

The unions believe NI Secretary James Brokenshire must act now.

The UK government said decision-making in such areas does not sit with the secretary of state, but with the devolved institutions.

It said for this reason it was "imperative" power-sharing was returned as soon as possible.

However, Unison's Anne Speed said: "Mr Brokenshire implemented rates bills and a budget, why can he not give health service workers what they are due?"

"We are in pay limbo."

The issue has resurfaced after £26m was found for the Department of Health to cover a 1% pay uplift in 2017/18.

But the department said ministerial approval was required to implement it.

Earlier this year, police officers in Northern Ireland were told they could not get a 1% rise and a 1% bonus as there is no minister at the Department of Justice.

Image copyright GUSTOIMAGES/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Image caption £26m was found for the Department of Health to cover a 1% pay uplift but ministerial approval is required to implement it

Their union continues to be frustrated.

"It is disappointing the pay issue has not been sorted out by now," said Mark Lindsay, the chairman of the Police Federation for NI.

"The increase was due to come in September and, despite encouraging words from Government, nothing has happened.

"We are at a loss to understand the delay and think it a sad reflection of the way ministers regard public sector workers."

A UK government spokeswoman said: "The secretary of state continues to discuss a range of issues with the Northern Ireland Civil Service in the continued absence of an executive.

"But decision-making here and right across the devolved areas does not sit with the secretary of state."

Earlier this month, Mr Brokenshire told the House of Commons he was aware the issue needed to be "resolved quickly."

Discussions are ongoing between the Secretary of State and David Sterling, the head of the NI Civil Service.