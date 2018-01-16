School closures in Northern Ireland
The following schools are closed on Wednesday 17 January 2018.
North Eastern Region Schools
- Tildarg Primary School
- Longstone Primary School
- Ballyclare Primary School
- Doagh Primary School
- Moyle Primary School
- Linn Primary School
- Mossgrove Primary School
- Carnmoney Primary School
- Toreagh Primary School
- Hazelbank Primary School
- Tir-Na-Nog Primary School
- St Bernard's Primary School, Newtownabbey
- St Mary's on the Hill Primary School
- Gaelscoil an Chaistil
- Gaelscoil/Naí-Aonad an tSeanchai
- Glengormley Integrated Primary School
- Mallusk Controlled Integrated Primary School, Mallusk,
- St Patrick's College, Ballymena
- Edmund Rice College
- Hillcroft Special School
- Cambridge House Grammar School
South Eastern Region Schools
- Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School
- Ballynahinch Primary School
- Cairnshill Primary School
- Spa Primary School
- St Patrick's Primary School Ballynahinch
- St Aloysius' Primary School
- St Ita's Primary School
- Drumlins Integrated Primary School
- The High School, Ballynahinch
- St Colmcille's High School
- St Colman's High and Sixth Form College
- Knockevin Special School
Southern Region Schools
- Cortamlet Primary School
- Fair Hill Primary School, Kinallen
- St Mary's Primary School, Barr
- St Paul's Primary School, Cabra
- St Mary's Primary School, Rathfriland
- St Mary's Primary School, Dechomet
- St Patrick's Primary School, Derrynaseer
- St Joseph's Primary School, Bessbrook
- Newtownhamilton High School
- Rathfriland High School
- Newry High School
- St Columban's College, Kilkeel
- St Patrick's College, Banbridge
- St Paul's High School
- Rathore School
- Our Lady's Grammar School, Newry
- St Colman's College
- Sacred Heart Grammar School
Nursery schools
- St. Teresa's Nursery School, West Belfast
- Ballyhenry Nursery School, Newtownabbey
- Mossley Nursery School, Newtownabbey
- Ashgrove Nursery School, Newtownabbey
This page is updated every ten minutes.