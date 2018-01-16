Northern Ireland

School closures in Northern Ireland

  • 16 January 2018

The following schools are closed on Wednesday 17 January 2018.

North Eastern Region Schools

  • Tildarg Primary School
  • Longstone Primary School
  • Ballyclare Primary School
  • Doagh Primary School
  • Moyle Primary School
  • Linn Primary School
  • Mossgrove Primary School
  • Carnmoney Primary School
  • Toreagh Primary School
  • Hazelbank Primary School
  • Tir-Na-Nog Primary School
  • St Bernard's Primary School, Newtownabbey
  • St Mary's on the Hill Primary School
  • Gaelscoil an Chaistil
  • Gaelscoil/Naí-Aonad an tSeanchai
  • Glengormley Integrated Primary School
  • Mallusk Controlled Integrated Primary School, Mallusk,
  • St Patrick's College, Ballymena
  • Edmund Rice College
  • Hillcroft Special School
  • Cambridge House Grammar School

South Eastern Region Schools

  • Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School
  • Ballynahinch Primary School
  • Cairnshill Primary School
  • Spa Primary School
  • St Patrick's Primary School Ballynahinch
  • St Aloysius' Primary School
  • St Ita's Primary School
  • Drumlins Integrated Primary School
  • The High School, Ballynahinch
  • St Colmcille's High School
  • St Colman's High and Sixth Form College
  • Knockevin Special School

Southern Region Schools

  • Cortamlet Primary School
  • Fair Hill Primary School, Kinallen
  • St Mary's Primary School, Barr
  • St Paul's Primary School, Cabra
  • St Mary's Primary School, Rathfriland
  • St Mary's Primary School, Dechomet
  • St Patrick's Primary School, Derrynaseer
  • St Joseph's Primary School, Bessbrook
  • Newtownhamilton High School
  • Rathfriland High School
  • Newry High School
  • St Columban's College, Kilkeel
  • St Patrick's College, Banbridge
  • St Paul's High School
  • Rathore School
  • Our Lady's Grammar School, Newry
  • St Colman's College
  • Sacred Heart Grammar School

Nursery schools

  • St. Teresa's Nursery School, West Belfast
  • Ballyhenry Nursery School, Newtownabbey
  • Mossley Nursery School, Newtownabbey
  • Ashgrove Nursery School, Newtownabbey

