BBC News NI in pictures: April-June 2017

  • 29 December 2017

A selection of BBC News NI's year in pictures from April to June 2017

  • Renewable Heating Incentive inquiry Pacemaker Press

    April: The first hearing of the public inquiry into Renewable Heating Incentive scheme takes place at Parliament Buildings.

  • Belfast City Marathon Press Eye

    May: More than 15,000 runners take part in the annual Belfast City Marathon.

  • Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall Pacemaker Press

    Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall meet staff and patients at the North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry.

  • Balmoral Show Pacemaker Press

    Tens of thousands of people attend Balmoral Show on the former Maze prison site near Lisburn, County Antrim.

  • Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Mary Ellen Campbell Pacemaker Press

    Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Mary Ellen Campbell, signs a book of condolence for the victims of the Manchester concert attack.

  • Aircraft Pacemaker Press

    Two people escape serious injury after a light aircraft crashes in Castlewellan Forest Park, County Down.

  • Emma Little-Pengelly Press Eye

    June: The DUP's Emma Little-Pengelly takes the South Belfast Westminster seat from the SDLP's Alasdair McDonnell after Theresa May calls a snap general election.

  • Seamus Ruddy funeral Press Eye

    Mourners at the funeral of Seamus Ruddy, one of the Disappeared, whose remains were found in France. His funeral took place at St Catherine's Dominican Chapel, Newry.

  • Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Nuala McAllister, Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Sonia Copeland and Belfast High Sheriff Alderman Tom Haire Pacemaker Press

    Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Nuala McAllister, Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Sonia Copeland and Belfast High Sheriff Alderman Tom Haire sign a book of condolence for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London.