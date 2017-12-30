BBC News NI in pictures: July to September 2017
A selection of BBC News NI's year in pictures from July to September 2017
July: Belfast City Council is granted a High Court injunction to prevent more materials being added to four loyalist bonfires in east Belfast.
Bonfires are lit across Belfast and other parts of Northern Ireland on the "Eleventh night" ahead of the Twelfth of July parades.
The annual Twelfth of July parades get under way, with tens of thousands of Orangemen and women taking part in celebrations across Northern Ireland.
A 66-metre long tapestry, featuring the story of Game of Thrones, is unveiled at the Ulster Museum in Belfast.
The DUP's Simon Hamilton and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson view the new air ambulance at its official launch in Lisburn, County Antrim.
August: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar makes his first official visit to Northern Ireland, speaking at Queen's University, Belfast.
Uniformed members of the PSNI and Gardaí are applauded as they take part in the annual Belfast Pride parade.
Torrential rain brings flooding and disruption to many parts of Northern Ireland. In County Londonderry, several cars are swept into the River Faughan.
September: Prince Harry makes his first official visit to Northern Ireland, meeting schoolchildren at Hillsborough Castle.
Strangford Sailing Club in County Down is destroyed after a fire in the building.