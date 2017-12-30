BBC News NI in pictures: July to September 2017

  • 30 December 2017

A selection of BBC News NI's year in pictures from July to September 2017

  • Bonfire sites Pacemaker Press

    July: Belfast City Council is granted a High Court injunction to prevent more materials being added to four loyalist bonfires in east Belfast.

  • Bonfire Pacemaker Press

    Bonfires are lit across Belfast and other parts of Northern Ireland on the "Eleventh night" ahead of the Twelfth of July parades.

  • Orange Order parade in Richhill. Pacemaker Press

    The annual Twelfth of July parades get under way, with tens of thousands of Orangemen and women taking part in celebrations across Northern Ireland.

  • Game of Thrones tapestry Pacemaker Press

    A 66-metre long tapestry, featuring the story of Game of Thrones, is unveiled at the Ulster Museum in Belfast.

  • Air ambulance Pacemaker Press

    The DUP's Simon Hamilton and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson view the new air ambulance at its official launch in Lisburn, County Antrim.

  • Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar Press Eye

    August: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar makes his first official visit to Northern Ireland, speaking at Queen's University, Belfast.

  • Belfast Pride parade Press Eye

    Uniformed members of the PSNI and Gardaí are applauded as they take part in the annual Belfast Pride parade.

  • Cars in River Faughan Pacemaker Press

    Torrential rain brings flooding and disruption to many parts of Northern Ireland. In County Londonderry, several cars are swept into the River Faughan.

  • Prince Harry at Hillsborough Castle Press Eye

    September: Prince Harry makes his first official visit to Northern Ireland, meeting schoolchildren at Hillsborough Castle.

  • Strangford Sailing Club Pacemaker Press

    Strangford Sailing Club in County Down is destroyed after a fire in the building.