BBC News NI in pictures: October to December 2017

  • 31 December 2017

A selection of BBC News NI's year in pictures from October to December 2017

  • Prince William Press Eye

    October: Prince William visits the Titanic Quarter, where he helps launch a new lifeboat.

  • Weeping Window at the Ulster Museum Press Eye

    The poppy sculpture, Weeping Window, by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper is unveiled at the Ulster Museum in Belfast.

  • Belfast City Hall Pacemaker Press

    The remnants of Hurricane Ophelia caused many parts of Belfast to close early as the Met Office issued an amber warning for strong winds.

  • Waves crashing AFP/Getty Images

    Three people died in the Republic of Ireland as a result of the storm, and thousands of people were left without electricity in Northern Ireland.

  • Memorial in Enniskillen Press Eye

    November: A service is held in Enniskillen 30 years after the Poppy Day bombing and a memorial is unveiled for the 12 people who were killed.

  • Dunmurry Fire. Pacemaker Press

    A fire breaks out at high-rise flats outside Belfast. One person is injured in the blaze at Coolmoyne House in Dunmurry, County Antrim.

  • Northern Ireland playing against Switzerland at Windsor Park Getty Images

    Northern Ireland miss out on a place in the 2018 World Cup after losing in play-offs to Switzerland. The Swiss team won thanks to a penalty awarded after the referee deemed NI midfielder Corry Evans handled the ball.

  • A man running in the snow at Stormont Pacemaker Press

    Heavy snow leads to disruption across Northern Ireland after the Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for snow.

  • A snowy scene Press Eye / Lorcan Doherty

    The snow and ice leads to dozens of schools closing and football matches being postponed.