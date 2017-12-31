BBC News NI in pictures: October to December 2017
A selection of BBC News NI's year in pictures from October to December 2017
-
Press Eye
October: Prince William visits the Titanic Quarter, where he helps launch a new lifeboat.
-
Press Eye
The poppy sculpture, Weeping Window, by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper is unveiled at the Ulster Museum in Belfast.
-
Pacemaker Press
The remnants of Hurricane Ophelia caused many parts of Belfast to close early as the Met Office issued an amber warning for strong winds.
-
AFP/Getty Images
Three people died in the Republic of Ireland as a result of the storm, and thousands of people were left without electricity in Northern Ireland.
-
Press Eye
November: A service is held in Enniskillen 30 years after the Poppy Day bombing and a memorial is unveiled for the 12 people who were killed.
-
Pacemaker Press
A fire breaks out at high-rise flats outside Belfast. One person is injured in the blaze at Coolmoyne House in Dunmurry, County Antrim.
-
Getty Images
Northern Ireland miss out on a place in the 2018 World Cup after losing in play-offs to Switzerland. The Swiss team won thanks to a penalty awarded after the referee deemed NI midfielder Corry Evans handled the ball.
-
Pacemaker Press
Heavy snow leads to disruption across Northern Ireland after the Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for snow.
-
Press Eye / Lorcan Doherty
The snow and ice leads to dozens of schools closing and football matches being postponed.