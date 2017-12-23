West Belfast: 18-year-old shot in both ankles
- 23 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 18-year-old man has been shot in both ankles in west Belfast.
It happened in Pembroke Loop Road. He is in a stable condition in hospital.
The incident was reported at 20.10 GMT on Saturday evening.
The PSNI is appealing for witness.