Northern Ireland

West Belfast: 18-year-old shot in both ankles

  • 23 December 2017
PSNI
Image caption The man is in a stable condition in hospital.

An 18-year-old man has been shot in both ankles in west Belfast.

It happened in Pembroke Loop Road. He is in a stable condition in hospital.

The incident was reported at 20.10 GMT on Saturday evening.

The PSNI is appealing for witness.

