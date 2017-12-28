Image copyright Facebook/Jayne Toal Reat

A 19-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Lisburn, County Antrim, on Christmas Day.

Jayne Toal Reat, 43, a nurse at Craigavon Area Hospital, died after an incident at a house in Mornington, Lisburn, on 25 December.

The man also faces two counts of attempted murder. Police said another woman and a man were injured in the same incident.

The man is due to appear before Craigavon Court on Friday 29 December.