Image copyright Facebook/Jayne Toal Reat Image caption Jayne Toal Reat, 43, died after an incident at a house in Mornington, Lisburn, on 25 December

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in Lisburn, County Antrim, on Christmas Day.

Nathan Ward, from Mornington Lane in Lisburn, is accused of murdering Jayne Toal Reet.

The 43-year-old nurse died despite efforts by paramedics to save her in the early hours of Christmas morning.

There was uproar in the public gallery as Mr Ward appeared before Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The teenager appeared in the dock with both hands in plaster and both arms in a sling.

He is accused of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The judge remanded him in custody and he was led from the dock after the two-minute hearing.

Two people then rushed towards the dock, shouting at the accused.

Police had to intervene but calm was quickly restored.

Mr Ward is due to appear in court again next month.