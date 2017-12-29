Image caption The pair are due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after an 18-year-old man was struck with a hatchet in Limavady, County Londonderry.

Police have also charged an 18-year-old man with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent following the attack at a property in Coolessan Walk on Thursday.

The victim sustained an injury to his upper body when he was hit with the weapon in the early hours of Thursday.

Both teenagers face multiple charges and are due in court on Friday.

The boy is also accused of attempted intimidation, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault on police and resisting police.

As well as the GBH charge, the older teenager is facing charges of attempted intimidation, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of a class B controlled drug.