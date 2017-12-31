Man suffers serious head injury in Newtownards attack
31 December 2017
A man has suffered a serious head injury after he was kicked and punched in County Down.
The assault happened at about 22:20 GMT on Saturday on Regent Street in Newtownards.
The victim, who is in his 30s, was approached by two men who attacked him.
He is in hospital receiving treatment to his injuries.
Police want witnesses to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.