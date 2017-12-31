A 31-year-old man has been arrested after a number of break-ins in Newtownabbey early on Sunday morning.

Shortly after midnight a resident of Forthill Gardens phoned police to say he had found a man inside his home. The intruder fled after being discovered.

A short time later a man entered a house on Doagh Road and stole car keys.

He then tried to take the vehicle from the driveway, but was stopped by the resident, a woman in her 70s, who got into the passenger seat.

The man then abandoned the vehicle and made off on foot. The woman suffered minor injuries when she fell from the car.

At about 01:30 GMT, police received a further report from a resident in Church Terrace who had disturbed an unknown man in his kitchen.

The intruder had taken car keys from the property and attempted to take the vehicle, but when confronted by the homeowner he threw the keys and ran.

A police patrol apprehended a man on Twinburn Road minutes later. He remains in custody.