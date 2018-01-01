Sixty-three people were killed in crashes on Northern Ireland's roads in 2017, five fewer than the year before.

A further 828 people suffered serious injuries in crashes, the highest figure recorded since 2010.

Of those killed, 25 were driving, 15 were pedestrians and nine were motorcyclists.

The Department for Infrastructure has extended "sincere sympathies to all those who have lost loved ones and those suffering serious injuries".

The department's Lynda Hurley said: "The consequences of road traffic collisions endure for a lifetime and this year has again seen lost lives and heartbroken families.

"While five fewer people have died than last year, every death is one too many - we need to work together to make 2018 a better year on our roads.

"PSNI data shows the persistent behaviours that lead to road collisions. The main problem areas, namely drink driving, speeding, carelessness and inattention and seatbelt wearing are things we, as road users, can control.

"The evidence shows that over 95% of deaths and serious injuries on our roads are due to human error; caused by poor road user behaviour and are therefore preventable."