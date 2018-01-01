Armed robbery at east Belfast fast food restaurant
- 1 January 2018
A member of staff has been threatened during an armed robbery at a fast food outlet in east Belfast.
It happened at 05:00 GMT on Monday as the man arrived for work at Connswater Retail Park.
He was ordered into the restaurant by the masked robber who is believed to have been carrying a gun.
The staff member handed over a sum of money before the robber left on a bicycle.
Police have appealed for information.