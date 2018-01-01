Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The two men were helped by Donaghadee RNLI about a mile north of Burial Island.

Two people were rescued from Ballyhalbert Bay in County Down on Monday morning after getting into difficulty on a jet ski.

The two men were helped by Donaghadee RNLI about a mile north of Burial Island and towed to safety at Ballyhalbert Harbour.

A member of the public had raised the alarm after noticing that they were in trouble.

The RNLI said conditions in the sea were rough at the time.

Donaghadee RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Peter Irwin said the volunteer crew gave up their New Year's Day plans in response to the call-out.

"They [the men who were rescued] were wearing all the right gear, they had buoyancy aids and were certainly well protected with wetsuits, so they weren't just in ordinary clothes, they were dressed for the occasion," he said.

"Having said that it was extremely rough, winds were force six to eight westerly offshore, so it would have been quite calm in the bay where they left from, but certainly where they were [when rescued] it was quite rough."