Seven people have been rescued from a block of flats in north Belfast after a motorcycle was set alight in the communal hallway.

The alarm was raised at the Ardoyne Road flats at 05:21 GMT on Tuesday.

Some people were trapped in their homes by the blaze: Firefighters using breathing apparatus and ladders got them out.

Occupants were treated at the scene for the effects of smoke inhalation.

There was some damage to the hallway and the doors of the flats.

Working smoke alarms as well as advice from fire control staff and the swift actions of firefighters meant that everyone was able to get out safely, said a fire service spokesperson.