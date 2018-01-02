Holywood crash: Police want help to identify injured teen
Police have asked for help to identify a young male who was left seriously injured when he was struck by a car in County Down.
The incident happened at about 20:00 GMT on Monday, close to Holywood train station.
The injured male, who is thought to be aged 17 or 18, is receiving treatment in hospital for his injuries.
He was wearing a light grey hooded tracksuit top, dark grey tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers.