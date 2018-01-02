Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption There is serious flooding in Galway city centre

An amber wind warning, valid from 19:30 GMT on Tuesday, has been issued for much of Northern Ireland.

The Met Office has warned that peak gusts of 80-90mph are possible, especially along exposed parts of the east coast as Storm Eleanor passes.

Flying debris could lead to injuries or danger to life, while some damage to buildings is likely, it has said.

Some disruption to road, rail and air travel is likely and ferry services could be affected.

Image copyright Met Office

There is also a good chance that power cuts may occur with mobile phone coverage possibly affected.

Storm Eleanor is the fifth named storm to hit the UK this winter.

The Met Office warning lasts until 04:00 GMT on Wednesday. It originally issued a yellow warning, but has now upgraded it to amber.

In the Republic of Ireland, Met Éireann has issued two Status Orange warnings and road users are being urged to travel with care as Storm Eleanor sweeps across the country, with strong winds and flooding in some areas.

Motorists have been warned to avoid Galway city centre due to serious flooding, while flooding has also been reported in parts of counties Cork and Kerry.

Thousands of homes are without power in parts of counties Mayo and Donegal.