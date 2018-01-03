Ireland battered by Storm Eleanor

Image copyright Adrian Mullan Image caption Trees fell down in Fortwilliam Park, north Belfast

Winds gusting up to 100 miles per hour have caused flooding, damage to buildings and travel disruption as Storm Eleanor battered the country overnight.

Fallen trees have closed a number of roads, with motorists being advised to slow down and exercise caution.

Thousands across Northern Ireland are without power, although electricity has been restored to 20,000 homes.

A Met Office yellow warning for wind remains in place.

In Londonderry the lower deck of the Craigavon Bridge and the Duke Street underpass are closed because of flooding, and diversions are in place.

Roads that remain closed include:

Ballyards Road in Armagh.

Upper Darkley Road in Keady, County Armagh.

Barronstown Road, Banbridge, County Down.

Blackskull Road, Dromore, County Down.

In Belfast Donegal Quay has reopened however part of the Knocknagoney Road remains blocked.

Skip Twitter post by @PSNITraffic Police are advising motorists to reduce their speed and exercise caution on the roads this morning. While most main routes are open, a number of minor roads are still closed due to fallen trees and other debris.



Details of road closures can be found at https://t.co/zmSvM5xtFr — PSNI Road Policing (@PSNITraffic) January 3, 2018 Report

Analysis: Warnings still in place

By Barra Best, BBC News NI weather presenter

The highest gust recorded anywhere in Ireland during Storm Eleanor was 84 knots. That's 155.7km/h or 96.7mph.

That's the same as the strongest wind gust recorded during ex-hurricane Ophelia which hit in October and led to the deaths of three people in the Republic.

Then, it was recorded at Roches Point in County Cork.

The strongest winds have now gone and the amber warning has been lifted.

However, a yellow warning remains in place until later this evening with possible disruption because of strong winds and heavy showers still possible.

Tuesday night's three Premiership games were abandoned because of strong winds from Storm Eleanor.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office warning is in place until 18:00 on Wednesday

Storm Eleanor caused severe flooding to parts of the Republic of Ireland, where Met Éireann has warned that coastal areas along the Atlantic could face further flooding.