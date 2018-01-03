Image caption The woman and her two children were in bed at the time of the crash

A mother and her two children have escaped injury after a stolen car crashed into the front of their west Belfast house.

The vehicle careered into the building on Cavendish Street, off the Falls road, at about 05:00 on Wednesday.

The woman and two children were in bed at the time. The crash damaged the house's living room, as well as a neighbour's car.

It is thought that four people were in the stolen car.