Stolen car crashes into Belfast house
- 3 January 2018
A mother and her two children have escaped injury after a stolen car crashed into the front of their west Belfast house.
The vehicle careered into the building on Cavendish Street, off the Falls road, at about 05:00 on Wednesday.
The woman and two children were in bed at the time. The crash damaged the house's living room, as well as a neighbour's car.
It is thought that four people were in the stolen car.