Image copyright Pacemaker

Police have warned people in the border areas of Belcoo and Garrison to be vigilant and not to touch suspicious objects.

It follows reports of an explosive device left in a wooded area between Cashel Cross in Fermanagh and Kiltyclogher in County Leitrim.

Police are working to establish the exact location of any such device.

Supt Jane Humphries said anyone finding a suspicious object should call 999.