Image copyright Downey Family Image caption Mark (middle) who is heading to the Games along with his brother Sean (left) and dad Seamus (right) who have already been

Being selected to represent your country at the Commonwealth Games is no mean feat for anyone to accomplish.

But for one Dromore family it's becoming a tradition.

Mark Downey, has been announced as one of the seven cyclists heading to the Gold Coast in March to represent Northern Ireland - following in the cycle tracks of both his older brother, Sean, and father, Seamus.

Speaking to BBC News NI, the 21-year-old said: "Starting off the 2018 season being announced to go to the Commonwealth games is very exciting."

Currently training in Majorca, Mark added: "I thought I would get away from all the distractions back home and get back into the bubble,.

"I've enjoyed myself enough over Christmas so it was time to get back to it."

'Proud of our boys'

The family is no stranger to success at the Commonwealth, either: Mark's brother, Sean, picked up a bronze medal at the 2010 games in Delhi, setting the bar high for Mark in March.

Image copyright Downey Family Image caption Mark Downey (right) with his brother Sean (left) who won a bronze medal at the 2010 games

"It's always a joke in the house about who's got this result and who's got that result," said Mark.

"It's motivation to aim for Sean's bronze medal, or better."

Seamus, a former Olympian, as well as Commonwealth cyclist, told BBC News NI: "My wife and I are very proud parents of all our children, and very proud of the achievements of our boys."

He competed in the 1982 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, going on to then compete in the 1984 LA Olympic Games and the 1986 Commonwealth in Edinburgh respectively.

Seamus has passed his love of cycling onto his sons.

He now watches as history repeats itself for a third time as his second son is due to be racing alongside six other cyclists as part of the Northern Ireland team.

Image copyright Downey Family Image caption Mark along with his parents Seamus and Margaret

The brothers joined Banbridge cycling club at a young age, and with the family owning a cycling shop, it comes as no surprise that Sean and Mark have enjoyed such success, having grown up with the sport.

The selection for the Northern Ireland Commonwealth team has kicked off a promising year for Mark, after a glittering 2017 where he ranked world number one and won two cycling world cups.

He will compete in the World Championships in Appledoorn in February before travelling to the Gold Coast in March.

The other cyclists making up the NI Team heading to the Gold Coast are: Lydia Boylan, Marc Potts, Eileen Burns, Marcus Christie, Robyn Stewart and Xeno Young.