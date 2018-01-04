Landslide disrupts cross-border trains

Image copyright Translink Image caption Passengers using the Enterprise service will be bussed between Newry and Dublin

A landslide along the railway line between Newry, County Down, and Dundalk, County Louth, has disrupted cross-border train services.

The line has been closed between the two stations due to the incident "north of Dundalk," according to Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail).

Passengers using the Enterprise service will be bussed between Newry and Dublin in both directions.

Translink has apologised "for any inconvenience".