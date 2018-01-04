Landslide disrupts cross-border trains
- 4 January 2018
A landslide along the railway line between Newry, County Down, and Dundalk, County Louth, has disrupted cross-border train services.
The line has been closed between the two stations due to the incident "north of Dundalk," according to Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail).
Passengers using the Enterprise service will be bussed between Newry and Dublin in both directions.
Translink has apologised "for any inconvenience".
#ENT Due to Subsiding on the line between Newry & Dundalk the 16:05 & 18:05 Enterprise services from Belfast to Dublin will operate a bus substitution between #Newry & Dublin-16:50 Dublin - Belfast passengers will be bussed from Dundalk to Newry-Sorry for any inconvenience^CD— Translink (@Translink_NI) January 4, 2018
