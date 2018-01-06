Image caption The church was to be demolished on Saturday morning to make way for a new building

Some residents in a County Antrim village are blocking the proposed demolition of a church.

Straid Congregational Church was to be demolished on Saturday morning to make way for a new building.

Several dozen protesters are blocking a demolition truck from entering the church grounds.

The church pastor and a small number of his congregation are also at the scene. They want the demolition to go ahead.

Image caption Police are at the scene of the stand-off

Police are at the scene and are trying to work out a way of clearing the low-loader carrying the demolition truck from the main road.

It has been closed and traffic is being diverted along other country roads.

The Alliance Party's David Ford has criticised moves to demolish the church.

"I understand the church has been considered for listing and in that context, to start the demolition process late on Friday night gives the impression that work is being done to get round a possible listing order," he said.

"While this might be strictly legal, it has created concern among many residents of Straid Village and calls into question the way church authorities have behaved."