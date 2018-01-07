Image copyright Twitter Image caption Barry McElduff posted the video shortly after midnight on 5 January

A man whose brother was killed in the Kingsmills massacre in 1976 says he does not accept an apology from Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff

Mr McElduff posted a video on Twitter on Friday - the anniversary of the killings - in which he had a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head.

Ten Protestants were murdered by the IRA in the massacre on 5 January 1976.

Mr McElduff said he had not realised there was a possible link between the brand name and the anniversary.

However, Colin Worton, whose brother Kenneth was one of those murdered, said he did not believe this.

"His apology, no I don't accept it. It's not a heart-felt apology," Mr Worton said.

Image caption Ten Protestant workmen were murdered in the 1976 Kingsmills massacre

"He's not sorry for the video that he's posted, he's sorrier for what's happened in the aftermath.

"If there's any decency left in McElduff's DNA he should resign."

'Totally sickened'

Mr Worton said he first became aware of the video when his son-in-law sent him a picture of it.

"My first thoughts, I was totally sickened, in disbelief and then I was angry."

He said he did not accept that it had been a coincidence.

"Those coincidences are extremely rare, especially nearly enough on the same day as the anniversary," he said.

"If he had been walking through the Kingsmill factory and put a Kingsmill loaf on his head, yes I would accept that.

"Obviously he has walked through an ordinary store with multiple loaves on the shelf, how did he manage to pick the Kingsmill brand?"

Mr McElduff has offered to meet relatives of those who were killed at Kingsmills, but Mr Worton said he did not see any point in this as Sinn Féin still cannot admit that the IRA carried out the Kingsmills murders.

Image caption The victims ranged in age from 19 to 58

Kenneth Worton, who was 24 and a father of two, was one of 10 workmen shot dead on 5 January 1976 after gunmen stopped their van and asked which among them was a Catholic, and instructed that man to leave the scene.

Another man, Alan Black, survived despite being shot 18 times.

At the time it was claimed by a group calling itself the South Armagh Republican Action Force.

The Historical Enquiries Team of the PSNI later stated that the attack was carried out by Provisional IRA members.

'I apologise unreservedly'

In the original Twitter post, Mr McElduff says he is in a service station, then, mentioning the name of the shop, asks where they keep their bread while walking with the loaf balancing on his head.

In his apology, Mr McElduff said: "Had not realised or imagined for a second any possible link between product brand name and Kingsmills anniversary.

"Further, I apologise for any hurt or offence caused. Never my intention to offend anyone who has suffered grievously."

In a later statement, he added: "I apologise unreservedly for the hurt and pain this post has caused."

The police have said they have received "a number of reports of a post on a social media platform, made by a local public representative. Enquiries are ongoing."