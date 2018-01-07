Two men in their 50s have been injured after they were attacked by a gang armed with baseball bats in Newtownabbey on Saturday night.

Police say three men with baseball bats smashed the front windows of a house at Clonmore Walk at about 20:30 GMT.

They then entered the house and assaulted the two men. Both suffered cuts to their heads, while one is believed to also have a broken arm.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police have appealed for information.