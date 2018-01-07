A number of homes in Londonderry have been evacuated due to a security alert.

The alert is close to the Lecky Road flyover in the city's Bogside.

Police said there are "doing everything we can to minimise the impact to the community but are grateful for the patience of the local residents".

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly said the alert began after a suspect device was discovered under the flyover.

"Whoever left this device has only succeeded in causing hardship to the local population," he said.

"It is obvious that the those behind leaving such devices are out of touch with the will of the vast majority of the people of the Bogside who want to move forward without this type of disruption."