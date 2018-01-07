Image copyright Donaldson family Image caption Denis Donaldson was shot dead in April 2006

A well-known dissident republican and Derry City and Strabane district councillor has been arrested over the murder of ex-Sinn Féin member turned British agent Denis Donaldson.

Gary Donnelly, an independent councillor, was arrested in County Donegal on Sunday afternoon.

He is being questioned at Letterkenny Garda Station.

Mr Donnelly was released without charge after being arrested and questioned about the murder in 2011.

Denis Donaldson was shot dead in April 2006 in a remote cottage in the hills of Donegal's north-west coast.

His death came months after he was exposed as an agent who had worked for police and MI5 for 20 years.

Mr Donaldson was once a key figure in Sinn Féin's rise in Northern Ireland politics.