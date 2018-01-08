Image copyright Twitter Image caption Barry McElduff is the Sinn Féin MP for West Tyrone

A Sinn Féin MP who posted a controversial video said to mock IRA victims has been suspended by his party for three months.

Barry McElduff said he apologised "unreservedly" for what he had done.

"My actions were ill-judged and, while unintended, caused deep and unnecessary hurt and pain to the Kingsmills families," he said.

The video showed the MP with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head.

Image caption The victims of the Kingsmills massacre ranged in age from 19 to 58

It was posted on Twitter on Friday 5 January, the anniversary of the Kingsmills massacre when ten Protestants were murdered by the IRA.

Speaking after his suspension, Mr McElduff said: "I genuinely meant no offence."

He said he fully accepted the party's decision to suspend him from all party activity for three months.

The video was described by Sinn Féin as "inexcusable" and "indefensible".

Earlier, Mr McElduff did apologise for the post but said he did not realise there could be a possible link between the bread brand and the anniversary.

Party colleague Máirtín Ó Muilleoir also apologised for retweeting the video.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Barry McElduff held up his hands and said sorry

In the video, Mr McElduff said he was in a service station, then, mentioning the name of the shop, asked where they kept their bread while balancing a loaf on his head.

The well-known brand of bread shares a very similar name with the south Armagh village that witnessed one of the most notorious incidents of the Troubles, when gunmen stopped a van carrying textile workers on their way home, identified the Protestant occupants, lined them up at the side of the road and shot them.

The police have said they have received "a number of reports of a post on a social media platform, made by a local public representative. Enquiries are ongoing."