Northern Ireland

Man arrested after Newtownards gun find

  • 8 January 2018
PSNI crest Image copyright Pacemaker

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a gun and ammunition were found during a search in Newtownards, County Down.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out a search in Mark Street.

The arrested man is being held at Musgrave Police Station.