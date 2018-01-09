Image copyright Facebook Image caption Jayda Fransen will go on trial in April for charges connected with alleged hate speeches in Belfast

A video showing the deputy leader of Britain First making a statement while sitting in the chair of Belfast's Lord Mayor is being investigated by Belfast City Council.

The video, which shows Jayda Fransen in council robes, was posted on the far-right group's Facebook page on Tuesday.

Earlier, Ms Fransen was told she would face trial for charges connected with alleged hate speeches in the city.

The 31 year old, from Anerly, London, denies the charges.

In the video, Ms Fransen said she was facing several charges and thanked people who had supported her in the ongoing case.

Image caption Belfast City Council said it received no requests for filming the video that used the Lord Mayor's Chair (centre)

Ms Fransen's visit to City Hall was facilitated by independent councillor Jolene Bunting.

Ms Bunting told BBC News NI that the video was not meant to be malicious and that it not planned but "on the spur of the moment".

She added that reaction to the video was "a bit ridiculous".

However, Alliance Party councillor Sian O'Neill said Ms Bunting had brought "shame on herself and the council".

'Procedures not followed'

"This video disrespects an office which all parties on the council have sought to undertake in as inclusive a manner as possible.

"It is an abuse, by Councillor Bunting, of her privilege to access the robes, the chamber and the Lord Mayor's chair to create a false perception of a link between the council and Britain First."

Belfast City Council said it was "aware of the video post and is currently looking into the circumstances".

"The usual procedures for those wishing to film or use council premises were not followed," it said.

"We received no request nor were we made aware of these plans."