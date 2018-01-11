Image copyright Brian John Spencer Image caption Brian John Spencer said his thoughts were 'with the Kingsmills families'

The artist behind a controversial cartoon depicting the Kingsmills massacre has said he "never intended to cause any hurt".

Brian John Spencer created the image in response to a video by Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff, showing him with a Kingsmill loaf on his head, tweeted on the anniversary of the killings.

Mr Spencer said his thoughts were "with the Kingsmills families".

Ten Protestant men were murdered by the IRA in the massacre on 5 January 1976.

"The job of an artist is to look at what's happening and point out the hypocrisy and the bluffery," he told BBC News NI.

"The material with the van and the blood could be seen as obscene, but the past was gory and brutal and tough images have to be seen to reject the past and move forward together."

Mr Spencer said he created the piece to illustrate what he called "lecturing fatigue" within the unionist community, brought on by Sinn Féin's stance on equality issues.

Sinn Féin condemned the video by Mr McElduff and the MP was suspended from his position, but some claimed he should have resigned.

Mr Spencer said: "It's interesting for me to watch Sinn Féin going around lecturing, but I worry because they have these young people from the next generation backing the old line.

"There's not much talk of rejecting the past."

The Kingsmills cartoon was posted on Twitter by DUP MLA Christopher Stalford on Wednesday, but he later deleted it at the request of a victim's relative.