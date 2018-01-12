Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Karen Bradley was was appointed Northern Ireland Secretary earlier in the week

The secretary of state is to meet Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney in London later.

It is the first time the pair will have met since Karen Bradley was appointed Northern Ireland Secretary earlier in the week.

It has been a baptism of fire for Mrs Bradley this week.

On Monday, she was moved from her job as culture minister and made secretary of state after James Brokenshire stood down for health reasons.

She came to Belfast on Wednesday and met the main Northern Ireland parties.

Friday's meeting with Mr Coveney has been described by one official as a getting to know you session - an opportunity to establish personal relationships.

However, beyond the introductions, there is the serious business of how to deal with the political stalemate at Stormont.

Mrs Bradley has said restoring devolution is her top priority.

In the days ahead, there will be an expectation that she needs to map out how a new talks process could work.

Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government since 9 January 2017, when Sinn Féin pulled the plug on its power-sharing coalition with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

They have failed to find a resolution in spite of several rounds of talks.