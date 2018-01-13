Firefighters have rescued two men from the roof of their car after it became stuck in rising water in County Londonderry.

The driver was using a satnav that took them along a minor road - the Mulnavoo Road in Draperstown - that required crossing a ford.

However, the water levels were higher than expected and the car was swept away and carried for about 20 metres.

The men were able to get out and climb onto the roof the car.

Firefighters used lines to secure the car and a ladder from an adjacent footbridge to rescue the two men and lead them to safety.